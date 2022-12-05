Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

30+ tables of toys, games, & comics for show at Eagles Club

Ravagers Comics & Collectibles organized the toy display and invited a group of Mankato-based toy collectors to sell or swap their items with each other and the
By Maddie Paul
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A group of area toy and antique collectors hosted their own toy show at the Eagles Club on Sunday.

Ravagers Comics & Collectibles organized the toy display and invited a group of Mankato-based toy collectors to sell or swap their items with each other and the community.

This is the second toy show hosted at the Eagles club this year.

Organizers say over 30 tables were filled with multi-vendor items, such as toys, games, cards, and comics.

Prices for each item were based on the value of the collectible.

One of the highest sales was a Transformer figure for $200.

”It’s always fun to reminisce about old toys that you had growing up or toys you always wanted,” said Event Organizer and Owner of Ravagers Comics & Collectibles, Scott Lamont. “So, as much as it is to selling toys, it’s definitely a social thing where so many like-minded people are together, talking about toys.”

Organizers say that most of Sunday’s vendors know each other from their travels to other toy shows and conventions.

”A lot of us were part of the Minnesota toy policy, which is out of the cities, and they do a show about every month or so up there,” said Lamont. “But this was a chance for a lot of us to do it without traveling up there and doing one here.”

Organizers say that they plan to host another toy show six months from now in Mankato.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
The cause of death is unknown, but labs results are still being tested. DNR members say they...
Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

MnDOT asking for help naming snow plows
FILE - The closure is to allow for road crews to work on construction on the Mayo Clinic Health...
Mankato Civic Center Plaza to close temporarily
Law enforcement in Renville County are investigating a gruesome discovery.
Possible human remains found in wreckage of Renville County crash
Mankato Civic Center Plaza to close temporarily