30+ tables of toys, games, & comics for show at Eagles Club

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A group of area toy and antique collectors hosted their own toy show at the Eagles Club on Sunday.

Ravagers Comics & Collectibles organized the toy display and invited a group of Mankato-based toy collectors to sell or swap their items with each other and the community.

This is the second toy show hosted at the Eagles club this year.

Organizers say over 30 tables were filled with multi-vendor items, such as toys, games, cards, and comics.

Prices for each item were based on the value of the collectible.

One of the highest sales was a Transformer figure for $200.

”It’s always fun to reminisce about old toys that you had growing up or toys you always wanted,” said Event Organizer and Owner of Ravagers Comics & Collectibles, Scott Lamont. “So, as much as it is to selling toys, it’s definitely a social thing where so many like-minded people are together, talking about toys.”

Organizers say that most of Sunday’s vendors know each other from their travels to other toy shows and conventions.

”A lot of us were part of the Minnesota toy policy, which is out of the cities, and they do a show about every month or so up there,” said Lamont. “But this was a chance for a lot of us to do it without traveling up there and doing one here.”

Organizers say that they plan to host another toy show six months from now in Mankato.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.