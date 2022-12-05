Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged

Source: WFAA/STRAND FAMILY/KTVT/WISE COUNTY SHERIFF' S OFFICE/TWITTER/GETTY/CNN
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARADISE, Texas (CNN) - Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to 7-year-old Athena Strand.

A driver working for FedEx has been charged with kidnapping her from her driveway and then killing her.

The little girl’s mother is speaking out.

The city of Paradise, about 40 miles northwest of Fort Worth, is grappling with the tragic ending of their search for a missing girl.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin spoke during a press conference on the discovery of 7-year-old Athena Strand's body. (KTVT)

On Wednesday, Athena disappeared from the driveway of her family home, prompting a massive hunt with nearly 200 volunteers alongside law enforcement.

Her body was found two days later after authorities received a tip.

Investigators said a FedEx driver was making a delivery at the time of the 7-year-old’s disappearance.

The suspect, 31-year-old FedEx contract driver Tanner Lynn Horner, is behind bars, charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

“We do have a confession. It’s one of the toughest investigations I’ve been involved in because it’s a child,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said.

Akin didn’t indicate a possible motive and said Horner didn’t know the family or the child.

In a statement, FedEx said, “Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow surrounding this tragic event.”

In a separate statement to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, Fed-Ex Ground said the company contracts with independent businesses to help its delivery services, and the employees of those companies are subject to a criminal background check.

Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy issued a tribute to her daughter on Facebook, writing: “My princess was taken from me from a sick, cruel monster for absolutely no reason. Athena is innocent, beautiful, kind, intelligent, and just the brightest, happiest soul you could ever meet.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
The cause of death is unknown, but labs results are still being tested. DNR members say they...
Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

Netflix dropped a second trailer for "Harry & Meghan" and the release dates.
WATCH: Netflix releases new 'Harry & Meghan' trailer and premiere dates
FILE - The closure is to allow for road crews to work on construction on the Mayo Clinic Health...
Mankato Civic Center Plaza to close temporarily
Law enforcement in Renville County are investigating a gruesome discovery.
Possible human remains found in wreckage of Renville County crash
This image released by Peanuts Worldwide shows promotional art for the 1965 animated TV special...
Jazzy ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ swings on after 57 years