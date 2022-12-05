Your Photos
Cool with off-and-on light snow

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Dec. 5, 2022
We are tracking multiple, relatively weak disturbances that will have the potential to bring off-and-on light snow throughout the week. With most of these systems, the energy is focused either north or south of our area, but each could bring areas of light snow with minor accumulation. It’s going to be fairly cold, too. Temperatures will remain below average throughout the week, with slightly warmer highs in the 30s by the upcoming weekend.

The rest of today will be mostly cloudy with areas of light snow possible this afternoon. It will be slightly breezy with high temps in the upper 20s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with temps dropping into the upper single digits by daybreak.

A weak disturbance to our south will bring areas of light snow or flurries late tonight into Tuesday morning. In the Mankato area, snowfall should be limited to just a few flurries. Amounts will be slightly higher, around a half inch or less, along and south of I-90. There will be periods of sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Another system, this one focused well to our north, will bring a few flurries late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Once again, snowfall in the Mankato area will be limited to flurries, while some locations to our north could get a dusting.

A slightly stronger system will have the potential to bring some minor accumulation to parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa late Thursday or Thursday night into Friday. As of right now, it looks like some places could get around an inch of accumulation. This one is still a few days away, so we will keep an eye on things and update as we get closer.

Further down the road we are tracking yet another system that will have the potential to bring snow too much of our region late Saturday into Sunday. Once again, this one is almost a week away and it’s way too early to get specific with any potential outcomes. Once again, we will continue to monitor things and will have updates as we get closer.

