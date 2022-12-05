Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

FDA: Frozen raspberries recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination

The FDA is alerting consumers to a recall of more than a thousand cases of James Farm frozen...
The FDA is alerting consumers to a recall of more than a thousand cases of James Farm frozen raspberries.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A company has issued a voluntary recall of frozen raspberries due to a potential Hepatitis A contamination.

The company Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1,260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries.

According to the recall, FDA testing indicated the presence of Hepatitis A in James Farm branded frozen raspberries identified by UPC Code: 76069501010 and Lot Code - 22-165. The UPC code is found on the top of the carton with the lot code on the bottom of the carton.

The recalled frozen raspberries were exclusively sold through Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

The products have been removed from store shelves.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus. At this time, there have been no reports of illnesses or adverse reactions related to the affected products.

No other retail packages of frozen raspberry products are included in this voluntary recall.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should not consume them and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Persons who may have consumed the affected raspberries should consult with their health care professional or local health department.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
The cause of death is unknown, but labs results are still being tested. DNR members say they...
Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

Police said the incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical...
Truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Maine; 5 injured
FILE - Michael Avenatti speaks to members of the media after leaving federal court on Feb. 4,...
Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in California fraud case
A 14-year-old student was charged with the breach of peace after concerning Tiktok videos were...
Police: 14-year-old charged with breach of peace after concerning TikTok videos
FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction...
Mississippi revises demands on Brett Favre in welfare lawsuit
The FBI is assisting North Carolina officials with an investigation into alleged vandalism at a...
North Carolina power outages could last days after shootings