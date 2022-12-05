Kiwanis Holiday Lights shine on despite weather not ideal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday night marks 11 days since Kiwanis Holiday Lights opened their doors for visitors.

“Opening night was probably our biggest night we’ve ever had,” Vice President of Kiwanis Holiday Lights, Kyle Mrozek exaplined. “The weather was perfect with the hordes of people coming into the park after the parade. That was a magical evening for us.”

Yet the last few weeks, the weather hasn’t been kind to visitors and the lights. Impacting not only the number of people, but the donations for the 19 food shelves and 67 non-profit that they help.

“We can just tell by the cars,” added Mrozek. “We’ve counted the traffic’s just a little bit down. That’s the easiest way for us to count at least that part of it and donations are down. Just reflecting that a little bit.”

Yet they say their busiest season is around the corner, which will help them reach their goal.

“If you’re looking for slow nights, you got a handful of nights here yet to go during the week. And then once we get to like the 15th or 16th of December at this place really doesn’t slow down until we close it,” said Mrozek.

Last year Kiwanis Holiday Lights donated $81,000 to 60 Area nonprofit groups around the Mankato Area.

“The impact this has on so many other people, not just the families that are here, but also those nonprofits, those food shelves, that’s why we wanted to start this as Kiwanis as a way to give back,” explained Mrozek.

The lights are free for anyone interested in taking a walk or drive through the park.

Donations are accepted and even encouraged for those who are able to give back.

Since 2012, Kiwanis Holiday Lights has seen almost 1.4 million visitors and donated over $500,000 to non-profits.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.