Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Kiwanis Holiday Lights shine on despite weather not ideal

Organizers of the event are making this year extra special with new lighted displays, including...
Organizers of the event are making this year extra special with new lighted displays, including leaping dolphins, ice fishing penguins, a Christmas train, and festive elves.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday night marks 11 days since Kiwanis Holiday Lights opened their doors for visitors.

“Opening night was probably our biggest night we’ve ever had,” Vice President of Kiwanis Holiday Lights, Kyle Mrozek exaplined. “The weather was perfect with the hordes of people coming into the park after the parade. That was a magical evening for us.”

Yet the last few weeks, the weather hasn’t been kind to visitors and the lights. Impacting not only the number of people, but the donations for the 19 food shelves and 67 non-profit that they help.

“We can just tell by the cars,” added Mrozek. “We’ve counted the traffic’s just a little bit down. That’s the easiest way for us to count at least that part of it and donations are down. Just reflecting that a little bit.”

Yet they say their busiest season is around the corner, which will help them reach their goal.

“If you’re looking for slow nights, you got a handful of nights here yet to go during the week. And then once we get to like the 15th or 16th of December at this place really doesn’t slow down until we close it,” said Mrozek.

Last year Kiwanis Holiday Lights donated $81,000 to 60 Area nonprofit groups around the Mankato Area.

“The impact this has on so many other people, not just the families that are here, but also those nonprofits, those food shelves, that’s why we wanted to start this as Kiwanis as a way to give back,” explained Mrozek.

The lights are free for anyone interested in taking a walk or drive through the park.

Donations are accepted and even encouraged for those who are able to give back.

Since 2012, Kiwanis Holiday Lights has seen almost 1.4 million visitors and donated over $500,000 to non-profits.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
The cause of death is unknown, but labs results are still being tested. DNR members say they...
Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

Scooter’s Coffee opens second location in Mankato on Dec. 9
Scooter’s Coffee to open second Mankato location on Dec. 9
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member
Mankato is so fortunate to have a top notch Children’s museum right here in the community; the...
Child’s play: celebrating winter at the Children’s Museum
Child’s play: celebrating winter at the Children’s Museum