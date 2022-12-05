Your Photos
Madelia officially opens new fire hall

Members of the Madelia Fire Department push a firetruck into the garage of the new building in...
Members of the Madelia Fire Department push a firetruck into the garage of the new building in Madelia, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) -A process 25 years in the making, Madelia decommissioned its century-old fire station and city hall Sunday, and community members gathered to see them off.

“The whole project everybody was wondering how soon we were gonna get to move in, and we got to move in before Christmas. So it is a Christmas present to the city of Madelia,” said Madelia mayor Mike Grote.

After a few words from fire chief Ryan Visher, active and retired department members paraded just down the road to their shiny new facility.

Upon arriving at the new facility, the building was given a blessing and the department gathered to push the trucks into their new home for the first time.

Residents of Madelia lined the streets to see them on their way, and the fire department says that the project could never have gotten done without the community’s support.

“I could sum it up with ‘being supportive’. You know the thing about Madelia, and many small towns, is that the fire department is made up of members from their community. We have 32 men and women that are all part of this community, and it’s just a continuum, you know, fire departments are the pride of most small town,” Visher said.

The old hall located in the middle of downtown Madelia was built in 1916, and won’t be going anywhere despite its longtime tenants moving out.

The building will be renovated into commercial space for a future business to continue telling the story of the historic building.

