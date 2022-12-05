Mankato Civic Center Plaza to close temporarily

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato’s Civic Center Plaza will be temporarily closing starting today.

The closure is to allow for road crews to work on construction on the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. A crane will be used during the construction process.

The project is expected to not take long as the plaza is expected to reopen tomorrow, weather permitting.

While construction is underway, both the Entertainment Alley and the Civic Center parking ramp entrances will remain open.

