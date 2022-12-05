Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota Department of Transportation: Reduce Drifting

MnDOT
MnDOT(MnDOT)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Last week’s snowstorm was accompanied by high wind at times, which can compound the winter driving challenges.

One way MnDOT works to reduce the risk of snow drifting and blowing on the roads is the use of snow fences. It can come in many forms.

Mike Dougherty is the Director of Public Engagement and Communications with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. He joined Midwest Access Monday to share the use of snow fences.

Examples: Permanent snow fences, standing rows of corn or hay bales or living snow fences.

Overall, they all improve safety for motorists and MnDOT will spend less keeping the roads clear in these areas.

For more Minnesota Department of Transportation tips, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
The cause of death is unknown, but labs results are still being tested. DNR members say they...
Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

Mankato is so fortunate to have a top notch Children’s museum right here in the community; the...
Child’s play: celebrating winter at the Children’s Museum
Child’s play: celebrating winter at the Children’s Museum
"Death by Gummy Bears" was one of the products embargoed during the Board of Pharmacy’s...
Lawsuit alleges MN company in violation of state’s edible cannabinoid laws
The kitchen juicer: worth the squeeze
A Fargo teen is recovering at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis after doctors successfully...
MN teen gets second chance at life after heart transplant at Children’s Minnesota