Name a Snowplow returns!

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Betty Whiteout and Plowy McPlowFace are in need of some friends, according to MnDOT!

The annual Name a Snowplow contest is back in its third year.

You can submit your ideas on MNDOT’s website. There’s just a few basic rules:

Submissions are limited to thirty characters including letters and spaces...

No politically-inspired names or slogans will be considered.

No vulgarity and past winners will also not be considered.

Submissions are limited to one per person.

MnDOT District 7, which covers southwest Minnesota, is home to F. Salt Fitzgerald and last year’s winner, Control Salt Delete

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.