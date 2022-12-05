Your Photos
Name a Snowplow returns!

Betty Whiteout and Plowy McPlowFace are in need of some friends, according to MnDOT! The annual Name a Snowplow contest is back in its third year.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Betty Whiteout and Plowy McPlowFace are in need of some friends, according to MnDOT!

The annual Name a Snowplow contest is back in its third year.

You can submit your ideas on MNDOT’s website. There’s just a few basic rules:

  • Submissions are limited to thirty characters including letters and spaces...
  • No politically-inspired names or slogans will be considered.
  • No vulgarity and past winners will also not be considered.
  • Submissions are limited to one per person.

MnDOT District 7, which covers southwest Minnesota, is home to F. Salt Fitzgerald and last year’s winner, Control Salt Delete

