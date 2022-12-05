Possible human remains found in wreckage of Renville County crash
OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement in Renville County are investigating a gruesome discovery.
At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burned-up vehicle located in a drainage ditch.
Upon locating the vehicle, law enforcement discovered suspected human remains inside.
The remains will be sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for further identification and to determine a cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.
