Possible human remains found in wreckage of Renville County crash

Law enforcement in Renville County are investigating a gruesome discovery.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement in Renville County are investigating a gruesome discovery.

At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burned-up vehicle located in a drainage ditch.

Upon locating the vehicle, law enforcement discovered suspected human remains inside.

The remains will be sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for further identification and to determine a cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

