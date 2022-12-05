Public hearing for FY23 budget/property tax levy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is holding a public hearing tonight on the proposed budget and tax levy increase.

City staff will detail the budget and property tax levy plan in a presentation tonight at the regular council meeting.

Mankato residents have the opportunity to share their input on several plans including the operating budget, community investment plan and the proposed 8.1% property tax levy increase.

Pending any changes to the plan, the council will vote on adopting the plans following the public hearing.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Intergovernmental Center’s Mankato Room.

