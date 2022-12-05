Relatively seasonal week ahead with minor snow chances possible

This week will be on the more quiet side despite a few minor snow chances in the mix with relatively seasonal temperatures hovering in the 20s.

Today will start off mostly cloudy with a wintery mix moving through portions of northern Iowa and along the Minnesota/Iowa border with temperatures hovering in the upper-20s and low-30s this morning. The wintery mix will start to clear out of northern Iowa between 1 and 2 pm this afternoon. As the wintery mix clears out of the area, flurries to light snow may move into portions of southern Minnesota as temperatures hover in the upper-20s this afternoon. Flurries to light snow showers will move out by around 6 pm this evening, leaving behind cloudy skies for the remainder of the night with temperatures dipping to around 10 degrees by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will rise into the upper-20s by the afternoon hours with light winds mixed in. Skies will start off mostly cloudy with light snow possible in northern Iowa up into far southern Minnesota, mainly along I-90 near I-35. This light snow will clear out through the mid to late morning hours before leaving behind cloudy skies down there, some sunshine is expected in south, central Minnesota. Tuesday night will remain partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the low-teens by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off partly cloudy and remain partly cloudy through the day before mostly cloudy skies move in through the late evening hours and early night hours. Temperatures on Wednesday will hover in the low-20s through the afternoon hours as winds remain light up to 10 mph. Wednesday night will gradually become mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the upper-single digits by Thursday morning.

Thursday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with some on and off flurries possible throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s through the afternoon hours with a light breeze up to 15 mph moving back into the area. Thursday night will continue with cloudy skies as temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s by Friday morning.

Friday will continue with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s through the afternoon hours with light winds up to 10 mph. Friday night will remain quiet but cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will remain on the cloudy side as a breeze works its way back into the area. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s on Saturday and the low-30s on Sunday with winds up to 15 mph through the entire weekend. Light snow is projected to move into the area Sunday night into Monday morning.

Early next week will continue to follow the trend of cloudy skies. Light snow showers are projected to continue into Monday as temperatures hover in the upper-20s throughout the afternoon hours with a light breeze up to 15 mph. Snow is projected to wrap up late Monday night leaving behind cloudy skies for the rest of next week as temperatures hover in the mid to upper-20s through Wednesday.

