Rodeo community supports local member

ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota rodeo community is coming together to show support for one of their own.

Reid Oftedahl, a Pemberton native currently living in Raymond, was competing in the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas when he was injured while bull riding.

Oftedahl was taken to a local trauma center with head and neck injuries, where team doctors report that he is in stable condition and is gradually improving.

Back home, the Minnesota rodeo community has gathered in an effort to help him recover, with Arlington Farm Phenom Genetics auctioning off multiple bulls, giving all proceeds to the Oftedahl family, and a GoFundMe has been stsrted by Oftedahl’s friends and family.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.