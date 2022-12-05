Scooter’s Coffee to open second Mankato location on Dec. 9

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scooter’s Coffee has added a new location at 1060 Madison Avenue, Mankato, Minn.

To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, Dec. 9. Customers can buy one drink and get one free when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

With the app, customers earn three “Smiles” for every dollar spent to collect toward free drinks for their loyalty. For quick and convenient ordering, Mobile Order Ahead is also available. Ordering ahead allows customers to customize their drinks in many ways, pay ahead, and pick up quickly at the drive-thru window.

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee roasts the finest coffee beans in the world at its headquarters in Omaha, Neb. In more than two decades of business, Scooter’s Coffee’s success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company’s four core values, which are Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage.

The drive-thru location is owned and operated by Rob McGregor and Chris Plasek.

