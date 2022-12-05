Your Photos
Snow chances this week

Scattered chance remains tonight
KEYC News Now
KEYC News Now
By Emily Merz
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
We had plenty of sunshine today and warmer temperatures than what we’ve had recently. These temperatures will somewhat stick around, but we will have more clouds this week.

Temperatures are falling into the 20s across the area tonight, and we have made a huge jump since yesterday. Many areas are close to 20 degrees warmer today than the same time yesterday.

As we go through tonight, we can expect clouds to increase as the night progresses, and we may even see some winter precipitation in the early morning hours, but it is likely this will stay more in Northern Iowa and less in Minnesota.

Scattered snow showers are possible again on Tuesday, around the middle of the day. Snow shower chances increase again on Thursday.

Tonight, we are expecting a low of 23 degrees. Tomorrow, a high temperature of 27 degrees.

