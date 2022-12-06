Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Gustavus Adolphus College announces the schedule for its annual Festival of St. Lucia

Gustavus Adolphus College announced the schedule for its annual Festival of St. Lucia
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thursday, Dec. 8 will be the 82nd year of the adaptation of the Swedish tradition at Gustavus Adolphus College.

The day will begin with students singing carols in the college’s residence halls.

Gustavus officials say the historic festival gives students an opportunity to breathe during what is often a stressful time.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
The cause of death is unknown, but labs results are still being tested. DNR members say they...
Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020 as the mall...
Mall of America reaches settlement with the family of a boy thrown from a third-floor balcony
"You get connected to the first step and then, all of a sudden, the world opens up
Mental Wellness Expo comes to Mankato
Scooter’s Coffee opens second location in Mankato on Dec. 9
Scooter’s Coffee to open second Mankato location on Dec. 9
Organizers of the event are making this year extra special with new lighted displays, including...
Kiwanis Holiday Lights shine on despite weather not ideal