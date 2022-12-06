Gustavus Adolphus College announces the schedule for its annual Festival of St. Lucia

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thursday, Dec. 8 will be the 82nd year of the adaptation of the Swedish tradition at Gustavus Adolphus College.

The day will begin with students singing carols in the college’s residence halls.

Gustavus officials say the historic festival gives students an opportunity to breathe during what is often a stressful time.

