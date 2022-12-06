Your Photos
Holy motors: get your lawn mower, snowblower running!

Corey Kapaun at C & S Supply has some maintenance tips for both your lawn mower for the green grass in spring and the snowblower for those winter storms!
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - By now, lawn mowers have been put away and snow blowers have been (grudgingly) pulled out. Still, Lisa and Kelsey wanted to make sure that mower starts up again in the spring, when it’s needed! Plus, with more snow in the forecast, many living in southern Minnesota -- or anywhere in Minnesota, for that matter! -- will need to know how to keep that snow blower in tip-top shape. Corey Kapaun at C & S Supply has some maintenance tips for both!

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

