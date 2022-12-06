Mall of America reaches settlement with the family of a boy thrown from a third-floor balcony

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mall of America has reached a settlement with the family of a boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony.

The boy, identified only as Landen, was 5 when Emmanuel Aranda threw him nearly 40 feet to the ground.

Aranda had been banned from the mall twice in previous years.

The family had sued the mall saying it should have prevented Aranda from “prowling” there without being closely followed.

The mall says it will toughen its trespassing policies as part of the settlement

Additional details were not released.

