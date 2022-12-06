MNA reaches tentative agreement with hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Nurses Association has reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract for 15,000 nurses.

The new deal with hospital executives comes after more than nine months of negotiations.

In the new tentative deal, Twin Cities nurses will receive an 18% pay increase over the three-year period while Twin Ports nurses will see a 17% increase in the same period.

The new contract now needs to be approved by all nurses in the association but if approved, will also include language for hospitals to address staffing levels and will give the nurses a say in how levels are set.

