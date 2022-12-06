Quiet conditions today, Wednesday, snow chances return Thursday night

We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds with quiet conditions ahead of on and off snow chances returning Thursday night.

Today will start off partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with bitter temperatures in the single digits and teens. By this afternoon, clouds will clear making way for mostly sunny skies. Sunshine will help temperatures rise into the upper-20s and low-30s across the area with light winds mixed in. Tonight will remain mostly clear as temperatures become bitter with lows in the single digits and teens across the area.

Wednesday will remain on the quiet side with a mix of sunshine and cloud coverage. Temperatures will be slightly chillier with highs rising into the low-20s by the afternoon hours, but winds will remain light up to 10 mph through the day. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip to a low around 10 degrees by Thursday morning.

Thursday will start off partly cloudy before becoming mostly cloudy by the evening and late night hours. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the upper-20s and some sunshine through the afternoon with light winds up to 10 mph. Thursday night will gradually become mostly cloudy with light snow showers moving in overnight into Friday morning as temperatures dip into the mid-20s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with lingering morning to early afternoon snow showers sticking around the area. Temperatures will gradually rise into the upper-20s and low-30s by the afternoon hours as snow showers begin to wrap up. Friday evening and night will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will be a mix of quiet conditions and messy conditions. Starting on Saturday, we will be mostly cloudy with quiet conditions through the day as temperatures rise into the low-30s. Saturday night is when things start to change as the next system moves into and through the area. We are looking at late night to overnight snow chances overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday is going to be a messy day as highs are projected to hover in the low to mid-30s. We are looking at a wintery mix of rain/ freezing rain and snow due to temperatures through the afternoon hours. As we make our way into the evening hours, temperatures will start to gradually drop into the upper-20s which will lead to a transition from the wintery mix to snow showers by Sunday night. Temperatures will continue to drop into the mid-20s by Monday morning as snow showers continue overnight.

This system will move through the area throughout the weekend and Monday with a cold front passing through the area. The cold front won’t move through until after Monday, which will make for some messy precipitation chances throughout Monday.

Monday will start off with snow showers lingering in the area before temperatures rise back into the low-30s by the afternoon hours. As temperatures rise, the snow showers may transition back into a wintery mix of freezing rain and snow. Temperatures will then start to drop through the evening hours which will lead to another transition back into snow showers by the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will gradually drop to a low in the mid-20s by Tuesday morning.

The cold front will have passed through the area by Monday night/Tuesday morning, this means that highs on Tuesday will hover in the mid to upper-20s across the area, which also means we will continue to see snow showers remain as snow instead of making that transition back into a wintery mix. Snow showers are projected to continue throughout the day before wrapping up Tuesday evening and night. Temperatures will continue to drop into the low-20s by Wednesday morning.

The middle to end of next week will be on the quieter but colder and windier side. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will hover in the low to mid-20s with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph mixed in. Skies will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy heading into the weekend. Temperatures overnight will hover in the teens both Wednesday and Thursday night.

