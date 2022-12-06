Remains identified from burnt-up vehicle in Renville county

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Renville County have identified the person found deceased in a burnt-up vehicle near Bird Island Township Sunday.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Charles Amberg of Rural Bird Island was alone in the vehicle which had caught fire.

Investigators believe the fire had occurred several hours before the vehicle and Amberg’s remains were discovered.

Law enforcement says both the cause and manner of death are pending by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

