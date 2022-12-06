Snow Thursday night/Friday, more snow early next week

We are tracking a couple of systems that will have the potential to bring measurable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa later this week and early next week. The first system will arrive Thursday night and continue into Friday and could produce several inches of snowfall. This is a change from yesterday as our latest data is suggesting that this system will track considerably further north than originally expected. As of right now, it looks like 2 to 3 inches of snow is a possibility with this system. We will get more specific with snow amounts as new data comes in later today and tomorrow morning. The second system will impact much of our region from late Sunday, through Monday and into Tuesday. This one will be a little more difficult to forecast because we will be dealing with slightly warmer temperatures and the potential for both rain and snow. This one is still almost a week away, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer. The Weather Team will be watching both systems closely and will have updates along the way.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with high temps in the upper 20s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures dropping into the upper single digits to low teens. A system will move across northern and central Minnesota tonight into Tuesday morning, bringing light snow to St. Cloud, Alexandria, etc. A dusting of light snow is possible as far south as the Twin Cities, possibly Hutchinson; however, the northern part of our KEYC News Now coverage area will most likely be limited to a few stray flurries.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the low 20s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with slightly warmer highs in the mid to upper 20s.

The first of the aforementioned winter weather systems will arrive Thursday night as snow moves into the region from southwest to northeast. Snow is likely Thursday night into Friday morning, with accumulation generally in the 2 to 3 inch range. As of now, it appears that the highest snowfall amounts will be located somewhere around the I-90 corridor. That could change if the current trend continues and the system shifts further north. We are not expecting a significant amount of wind with this system, so widespread blowing snow should not be an issue. Snow will end during the day Friday with gradual clearing by Friday afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 30s. Our second system will arrive late Sunday and continue through Monday and possibly even into Tuesday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, so there will likely be some rain and possibly even some freezing rain as the system moves in late Sunday. Snow will continue Sunday night into Monday, with accumulation expected. It’s much too early to get specific, but if this system were to play out as our current data suggests, we could be talking 3 or more inches of snow. Again, it’s very early and things will change, so stay tuned for updates.

