Suspects sought in Belle Plaine robbery

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Public assistance is being sought in connection with a Thanksgiving Day robbery in rural Belle Plaine.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a group of five people allegedly stole thirteen long guns, ammunition, tools and three vehicles from an undisclosed location.

One of the suspects is known only as “JR,” or “Aron Beltran.”

Beltran is known to stay at Super 8 Motels.

The group is believed to be from the Minneapolis metro area and was driving a black Cadillac Escalade.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Klein with the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have released descriptions of the other suspects.

The group involved were identified as a Hispanic group with member names only identified as follows:

1. Tony: Hispanic male in mid-40′s

2. Julio: Younger Hispanic male in mid-20′s with “afro” style hair

3. JR/Aron Beltran: Pictured

4. Girlfriend to JR/Aron: No other details

5. Brandon: Hispanic male described as skinny and tall.

