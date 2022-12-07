Doctor helping teacher shortage by working as substitute, donating paycheck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) - A Louisville doctor says he is working as a substitute teacher to help feel a need within the community.

Dr. Greg Cilbierti has been working in the classroom every Friday and donates his teaching paycheck back to the school.

“I’m a primary care physician during the week and use my Fridays to substitute teach,” Cilbierti said.

The doctor said he started substitute teaching after hearing the district was short on teachers.

“I thought it would be a good way to give back to the community. I was actually educated in the Jefferson County Public School System, and it did a very good job for me,” Cilbierti said.

Cilbierti teaches students from kindergarten to eighth grade with classes that include math, science and English.

“I actually liked school. I know that makes me a bizarre person, but I really did like school; learning is fun,” Cilbierti said.

A school principal said Cilbierti has been a welcomed bonus to the teaching staff.

“He likes to know you, make connections and circulate around the room, working with kids,” Christie Horn, Cane Run Elementary principal, said. “He’s soft-spoken, there to help.”

Cilbierti said he’s taught all over the city of Louisville. Saying, he’s happy to go anywhere he’s needed.

“I’ve learned that kids are really kind of the same everywhere. They all have their different things going on in their life, and some are ready to learn and some of them aren’t, but they all deserve the attention,” Cilbierti said.

And he believes they deserve the right tools to learn. So, Ciliberti donates his substitute teaching paychecks back to the classroom for books or to help with the teacher’s classroom budget.

“I want the kids to know there are adults who they’ve never met before who actually care about them and their futures,” Cilbierti said.

The doctor said he hopes that by sharing his story, others would be inspired to also help fill the teacher shortage.

