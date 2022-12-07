Holiday Classic: Meet Clifford Chestnut!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kato Living is proud to introduce the new face of Mankato holidays: Mr. Clifford Chestnut. But wait! It’s actually Colin Scharf posing as his cleverly-named character from the new musical and variety show, Holiday Classic. The event will take place at the Capitol Room in St. Peter on Dec. 16 and 17 and will also feature The Silver Belles, and the Dan Duffy Orchestra.

