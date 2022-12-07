Your Photos
Keen Bank donates $5,000 to Waseca Area Food Shelf building project

By Stephanie Williams
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Keen Bank recently made a $5,000 donation to the Waseca Area Food Shelf to help fund a recent building addition.

The grand opening will be held at the Food Shelf on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4 – 6 p.m. with a 4 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony at 203 3rd Ave. NW, Waseca.

“The impact our local food shelf makes in our community is great,” said Bernie Gaytko, President & CEO of Keen Bank. “Helping our communities thrive brings us great joy and as a locally owned bank, we take our responsibility of being a community bank very seriously. We care and are willing to support our communities.”

The need to supply the Waseca community and surrounding communities continues to rise. The number of households per month in need of assistance in 2021 was 75 families, and in 2022, the need increased to 173 families per month to date.

“We have seen a steady increase in the need for food with all of our efforts from daily requests to holiday baskets and more,” said Food Shelf Coordinator, Niki Schaffer, “the amount of pounds of food alone doubled and jumped from 5,332 pounds per month in 2021 to 10,054 pounds per month in 2022.”

The Waseca Area Food Shelf has extended the application period to accommodate more families and provide more for those in the community and surrounding communities.

While the Waseca Area Food Shelf is open, there is still a need for donations to cover building costs with added inflation that was unavoidable after the project began. Without the infrastructure and building to house and distribute food to those in need, a food shelf would not be possible. To donate visit GiveMN.org and enter code 41-145221. Donors can also call 507-833-4119, or donations can be mailed to 203 3rd Ave NW, Waseca MN, 59096. Checks should be made payable to “Waseca Neighborhood Service Center”, and “Building Fund” should be noted in the memo line.

