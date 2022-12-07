Your Photos
MCHS recognized for maternity care

A few MCHS hospitals, including one in Mankato, received “High Performing” in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care" list for 2022-2023.
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Four of Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospitals have been recognized by US News and World Report for their maternity care.

Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals in Mankato and Red Wing and Eau Claire and La Crosse, Wisconsin received “High Performing” ratings on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care” list for 2022-2023.

U.S. News evaluated nearly 650 hospitals that provide labor and delivery services with less than 300 receiving a High Performing designation, which is the highest award a hospital can earn in maternity care.

