Mixed precip. chances return Thursday, messy weather week ahead

Sunshine will come to an end after today as cloudy skies move in tomorrow ahead of winter precipitation chances from wintery mix to snow.

Today will be our last quiet day through the extended forecast. We will see sunshine through the afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the low-20s with light winds sticking around. Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the single digits with light winds sticking around overnight.

Thursday will gradually become mostly cloudy as our next round of winter precipitation moves in through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be hovering in the upper-20s through the afternoon hours and into the early evening hours. The low will occur sometime through the evening hours which means temperatures will gradually rise through the overnight hours into Friday morning. With temperatures projected to rise through the overnight hours into Friday morning, snow showers may end up becoming mixed with rain/freezing rain and snow due to temperatures hovering in the low-30s. If we see just snow through the overnight hours into Friday we may wake up to 1 to 3 inches of snowfall on the ground. These totals may fluctuate depending on those temperatures and mixed precip. chances.

Temperatures will continue to rise into the mid-30s by Friday afternoon as snow/mixed precip. wraps up through the late morning and early afternoon hours. We are looking at highs in the low to mid-30s Friday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and light winds up to 10 mph. Friday night will remain cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday morning may be a little messy with another round of mixed precipitation possible through the morning hours. Temperatures will rise from the upper-20s into the mid-30s, which is why we may see a wintery mix of freezing rain/rain and snow. This precipitation won’t last long as it’s projected to clear up by the late morning and early afternoon hours. Skies will remain rather cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be quieter with cloudy skies across the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s through the afternoon hours with light winds mixed in. Sunday night will remain cloudy with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper-20s by Monday morning.

Early next week is looking to be rather messy due to wintery mix and snow chances. The precipitation type will solely depend on temperatures in the area. Right now, we are looking at a wintery mix of rain/freezing rain/snow moving in Monday afternoon as temperatures hover in the mid-30s. Temperatures are projected to hover in the low-30s overnight which means we may not see a full transition to snow showers heading into Tuesday morning. This means that a wintery mix will likely continue with very wet snow mixed in.

Tuesday will remain cloudy with the wintery mix of rain/freezing rain/snow chances continuing as temperatures hover in the mid-30s through the afternoon hours. The wintery mix may continue into the late night hours before transitioning into snow as temperatures dip into the upper-20sw by Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday, temperatures are projected to top out in the low-30s. This is suggesting just snow chances through the day on Wednesday, especially because temperatures will gradually drop through the late afternoon hours into the evening hours. This means that IF we get a minor wintery mix due to temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, it will quickly transition back into snow by the evening hours and continue into the late night hours before wrapping up through the early overnight hours as temperatures continue to drop into the low-20s by Thursday morning.

The end of next week is looking to be on the quieter side precipitation wise with just flurry chances scattered throughout Thursday. The winds will increase due to a low pressure system moving through the area through the first half of the week, which is what is responsible for the messy precipitation chances. Once the low pressure moves through the area, precipitation chances will diminish but the winds will likely increase. We are looking at winds up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. We won’t just notice an increase in winds, but a drop in temperatures as well. The low pressure system will not just bring in messy precipitation through the first half of the week and strong winds in the second half of the week, but colder temperatures due to a cold front passing through with the pressure system. This means that we are looking at highs in the low-20s by Thursday and Friday afternoon.

