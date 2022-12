MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Riverfront Drive experiment continues as part of Mankato’s city investment plan.

Last summer Riverfront Drive was opened in a new format to allow more pedestrian access.

The city is asking for the public’s input on the redesigned format for the future.

The closed lanes on Riverfront Drive will reopen in May, 2023.

