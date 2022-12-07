Your Photos
Snow, freezing drizzle on the way

3-5″ possible... Travel impacts likely late Thursday into Friday
By Shawn Cable
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We continue to track a system that is expected to bring 3 to 5 inches of snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa late Thursday afternoon, Thursday night into Friday morning. In addition to snow, there will be periods of freezing rain and/or freezing drizzle which will make travel impacts even more significant. Fortunately, the wind will remain relatively light throughout this time period, so blowing snow will not be an issue. Patchy fog and some light freezing drizzle will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning. We will get a bit of a break from the active weather late Saturday and Sunday. After that, we are tracking yet another, potentially more significant system that will have the potential to bring rain, freezing rain and snow from late Monday through Thursday of next week. It’s still too early to get specific, but the system will have the potential to impact travel for a good chunk of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy and cool with temperatures in the upper teens to near 20 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with patchy fog and frost possible. Temps will drop into the single digits by daybreak.

We’ll see a little sunshine Thursday morning, but snow will move in from southwest to northeast by mid to late afternoon. Snow will continue through Thursday night into Friday morning with a widespread 3 to 5 inches likely by the time the snow ends Friday morning. There could be a narrow band of slightly higher amounts. Right now it looks like that heavier band will be along I-90, but that could change. With temperatures hovering in the upper 20s to low 30s, there will likely be some freezing rain and/or freezing drizzle mixed with the snow at times. The wind will be in the 5 to 15 mph range, so blowing snow should not be an issue.

While snow will end Friday morning, clouds will remain with patchy fog and patchy light freezing drizzle possible late Friday, Friday night into Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, temperatures will climb into the mid 30s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs, once again, in the mid 30s.

After all of that, we are still on track for another, significant system that will have the potential to bring rain, freezing rain and snow next week. Our latest data is suggesting that the system is slowing down a bit, so we’ve pushed the start of the precipitation back to later Monday. There will be a lot of moisture with the system. The big question will be temperature and precipitation type. As of right now, it looks like we could be dealing with rain, freezing rain and snow. It’s still too early to determine how much of each, but I do think there could be substantial travel impacts with this system. Stay with us… We will be monitoring this system closely and will have updates as we get closer.

