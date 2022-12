St. Paul community demands release of body camera after police shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Community members are calling for the quick release of body camera video after a Minnesota officer shot and killed a man, who police say had a gun.

Family members identified the man as 24-year-old Howard Johnson. He was shot by a St. Paul police officer on Monday.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers were responding to a domestic assault Monday evening and were told by the caller that the man had a gun.

He fled before officers arrived.

Police say they found him with a gun in his hand as he appeared to be attempting a carjacking.

Johnson was hit in the torso and leg and died at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.