Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

State flags at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

It's Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in Minnesota and all Minnesota flags are to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings -- sunrise until sunset.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz proclaimed today as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in the State of Minnesota and ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise until sunset.

The order is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden to honor the men and woman who died during the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor as well as those who died during WWII.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member
The cause of death is unknown, but labs results are still being tested. DNR members say they...
Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca

Latest News

State flags at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
We have one final day of quiet conditions ahead of wintery mix and snow chances returning to...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-07-2022 - clipped version
A win from state ranked Mankato East highlights the action.
Tuesday Night Sports 12/6
Gas prices have dropped, but will the price decline continue?
Gas prices have dropped, but will the price decline continue?