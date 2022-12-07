Your Photos
Students find stress relief help during finals

Combatting stress during finals week
By Nick Beck
Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

Finals week is here for students at Minnesota State University Mankato, and with that, as many of us know-- comes stress.

To combat this, various groups around the University set up different ways to relax and ease some of that pressure. Students were able to punch punching bags, color in coloring books, receive a free massage, and even play with puppies.

The LGBT association on campus had goodie bags filled to bolster mental wellness

As Bio Chemistry major Ava Diessner says, “They have some resources for struggling stressed students, they have food to nourish students, and they also have kleenexs if a student is getting upset. I’m just so excited to see the students look and see that they’re cared about...”

These stress-relieving opportunities for students will continue until the end of finals

