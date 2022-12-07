Your Photos
On thin ice: go fish!

Nathan Greene, owner of Corner Bait Shop in Madison Lake visited Kato Living to break the ice and drop a line with Kelsey and Lisa.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thinking about ice fishing? Well, at its roots, ice fishing ranks among the more basic outdoor sports and can accommodate any skill level. A boat isn’t even needed. However, there are still many items to consider before hitting those frozen waters. Nathan Greene, owner of Corner Bait Shop in Madison Lake visited Kato Living to break the ice and drop a line with Kelsey and Lisa.

On thin ice: go fish!