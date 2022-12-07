Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Warnock victory brings consequences to the U.S. Senate

Sen. Warnock wins in Georgia giving Democrats a majority in the Senate
Sen. Warnock wins in Georgia giving Democrats a majority in the Senate(DC Bureau)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The majority in the U.S. Senate is one seat bigger for Democrats. After Senator Raphael Warnock’s (D-Georgia) victory over Herschel Walker in Tuesday’s runoff election, the 118th Congress will feature slim majorities in the House and Senate. While Democrats already locked up their majority a month ago, this extra victory has consequences.

“51. A slim majority. That is great and we are so happy about it,” said Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Schumer was elated following the end of a successful election year for Democrats who were expected to take a beating in the midterm elections but expanded their majority in the Senate while only losing their House majority by a slim margin.

With the extra seat, Democrats will have a majority not just on the Senate floor, but in committees which previously split down party lines. The new makeup will allow for Democrats to push things more easily out of committee, like legislation, administration nominees, and judicial nominees. Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Georgia) says it is a great day for her state.

“I am looking forward to what that means for delivering more for the people of Georgia,” said Williams.

Warnock’s victory means Georgia will have two Democratic senators representing them for at least the next four years, when Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia) faces reelection.

“We’re a true battleground state and I tell people all the time, Georgia’s not red, Georgia’s not blue, Georgia is periwinkle, and we have to continue to talk to every voter,” said Williams.

Rep. Austin Scott (R-Georgia) says the Senate campaign arm played a big role in Herschel Walker’s loss.

“The (National Republican Senatorial Committee) did a horrible job, horrible job of identifying just how far to the left Raphael Warnock is,” said Scott.

Scott argues Republicans did not do a good job criticizing Warnock as Democrats characterized Walker in a very negative light. Scott says he can work with Georgia’s senators on issues like agriculture but adds the Republican majority House will be ready to respond to Democratic efforts coming from the Senate.

“I promise you this: we’re going to stop it in the House,” said Scott.

Senator Warnock will take a renewed oath of office with the rest of his colleagues next month. Swearing in day for the 118th Congress is slated for January 3.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
The cause of death is unknown, but labs results are still being tested. DNR members say they...
Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca

Latest News

Congress works to fund government as shutdown looms
Congress works to fund government as shutdown looms
The "Convention of States" organization says that they intend to return to the South Dakota...
"Convention of States" organization ramps up for South Dakota state legislative session
The request is for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his campaign...
DOJ subpoenas Wis. election officials as part of Trump investigation
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election gives Democrats more control in the Senate.
Georgia Senate runoff: What the result means for the nation