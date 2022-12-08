Your Photos
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Chanhassen

By Stephanie Williams
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The holidays may be brighter for whomever purchased a $1 million winning Powerball ticket in Chanhassen, Minn.

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at Cub Foods, 7900 Market Blvd. in Chanhassen. The winning ticket matched every number except for the Powerball number. The winning numbers for the Dec. 7 drawing were: 6-28-44-59-60, and the Powerball number was 21.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

This is the fourth $1 million Powerball prize won in Minnesota in 2022:

  • Cub Foods, located at 7900 Market Blvd. in Chanhassen, Dec. 7
  • Kwik Trip #186, located at 460 Morris Ave. S., in Hinckley, Nov. 2
  • Holiday Stationstores LLC, located at 5699 Miller Trunk Highway in Duluth, Oct. 10
  • Holiday Stationstores LLC, located at 2432 London Road in Duluth, June 25

No one won the Powerball jackpot, so the Dec. 10 estimated jackpot has grown to $116 million.

