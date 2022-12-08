$48.2 million for Hwy 14 construction

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT recieved a low-interest loan of $48.2 million for Highway 14 safety on Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the loan will assist in a 12-mile reconstruction of Highway 14.

Under this plan, the highway will turn into a four-lane, divided highway from New Ulm to Nicollet.

Other features include new turn lanes, bridge replacements, modernization, and more.

The goal is to help improve safety on rural highways.

The Highway Safety Project is expected to be complete in 2024.

