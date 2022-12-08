Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Blue Earth County Library hosts a winter wonderland with the Mankato Symphony Orchestra

The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) is delighted to host a special performance by the...
The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) is delighted to host a special performance by the Mankato Symphony Orchestra at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato on Saturday, December 10 at 1pm.
By Stephanie Williams
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) is delighted to host a special performance by the Mankato Symphony Orchestra at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.

The orchestra will perform their Winter Wonders interpretation of the “See, Hear, Play: Music” program, which is designed for young listeners to discover and learn about the history, purpose, and joy of classical music.

These short performances feature actors, storytelling, and musical activities that can be enjoyed by all, both young and young at heart! This event, like all BECLS events, is free and open to the public.

The Winter Wonders performance is just one of several events for both children and adults offered by the library this season.

To learn more about events, services, resources, and opportunities available through the Blue Earth County Library System, please call the library at 507-304-4001, visit www.beclibrary.org, sign up to receive a digital newsletter at www.beclibrary.org/246/Library-Newsletter, or pick up a newsletter from any BECLS location.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
The cause of death is unknown, but labs results are still being tested. DNR members say they...
Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca

Latest News

A Mankato quilting guild handed out homemade quilts for veterans today
A Mankato quilting guild handed out homemade quilts for veterans today
FILE
Covid-19, RSV and Flu viruses spreading
File Photo
Keen Bank donates $5,000 to Waseca Area Food Shelf building project
.
Community Investment Plan continues work on Riverfront Drive