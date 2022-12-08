Blue Earth County Library hosts a winter wonderland with the Mankato Symphony Orchestra

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) is delighted to host a special performance by the Mankato Symphony Orchestra at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.

The orchestra will perform their Winter Wonders interpretation of the “See, Hear, Play: Music” program, which is designed for young listeners to discover and learn about the history, purpose, and joy of classical music.

These short performances feature actors, storytelling, and musical activities that can be enjoyed by all, both young and young at heart! This event, like all BECLS events, is free and open to the public.

The Winter Wonders performance is just one of several events for both children and adults offered by the library this season.

To learn more about events, services, resources, and opportunities available through the Blue Earth County Library System, please call the library at 507-304-4001, visit www.beclibrary.org, sign up to receive a digital newsletter at www.beclibrary.org/246/Library-Newsletter, or pick up a newsletter from any BECLS location.

