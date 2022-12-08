Covid-19, RSV and Flu viruses spreading

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -With a spike of influenza, Covid-19 and RSV cases across the country, hospitals are seeing a rush of patients.

Minnesota currently has an estimated 1,100 patients hospitalized with influenza.

Marti Wolter, Mankato Clinic’s Chief Clinical Officer, said we are seeing a typical flu season right now. RSV began spiking in early November, which is atypical.

Nearly 58,000 children are hospitalized each year with RSV in the U.S.

Wolter encourages people to take precautions to prevent illness; wash hands, stay home when sick, and mask up when possible.

