DEED: historic investment in broadband expansion

The Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program offers financial resources for broadband infrastructure to unserved and underserved areas of the state.
By Sofia Martinez
Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Department of Employment and economic Development (DEED) will announce what they describe as a “historic investment” in broadband expansion.

The Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program was created in 2014.

It focuses on providing financial resources and investing in building broadband infrastructure into unserved and underserved areas of the state.

DEED opened the application window for the grant round on June 2. Those closed on August 4, 2022.

They say a maximum of $95 million will be available for grants.

