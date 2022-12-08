Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Elementary school secretary stole students’ lunch money cards, police say

A school secretary in Tennessee was arrested last month after detectives say she stole two...
A school secretary in Tennessee was arrested last month after detectives say she stole two elementary students’ pandemic food benefit cards to buy groceries.(CDC/Amanda Mills via Canva)
By Daniel Smithson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A school secretary in Tennessee was arrested last month after detectives say she stole two elementary students’ pandemic food benefit cards to buy groceries.

On Nov. 18, a parent filed a report with the McMinnville Police Department regarding someone fraudulently using her son’s pandemic electronic benefit (PEBT) card. The cards are meant to help families cover the cost of students’ meals during the pandemic.

According to police, the parent said her son never received the card, but it was being used.

A McMinnville Police Department detective pulled transaction records and found the card was used 20 times from Jan. 10 to Nov. 15 and more than $700 was spent. Surveillance video showed Ruthann McInnis, a school secretary at Hickory Creek Elementary, had been using the cards, police said.

Detectives pulled transaction records for the second student’s card and found McInnis used the card 12 times, totaling nearly $500.

When confronted, McInnis said she checked the school mail in January and placed two PEBT cards that belonged to two students in her desk drawer, according to police. She reportedly used the cards to buy groceries.

McInnis was charged on Nov. 29 with two counts of fraudulently using a credit card.

Director of Warren County Schools Grant Swallows told WSMV McInnis has been suspended while the school investigates.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
The cause of death is unknown, but labs results are still being tested. DNR members say they...
Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca

Latest News

FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the...
Family of American prisoner Paul Whelan backs Griner deal
Visitors hug at makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub...
Judge unseals documents in gay bar shooter’s earlier case
President Biden addressed Paul Whelan's continued detention in Russia while speaking about WNBA...
'We've not forgotten about Paul Whelan,' Biden says
Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle,...
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids younger than age 5