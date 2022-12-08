Your Photos
Hot chocolate: Bombs away!

Laura Mae with Laura Maes Cakes and Treasures out of Vernon Center. She visited the Kato Living studio to drop the bomb on hot cocoa's sweet secret weapon!
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A word to the wise: Making hot chocolate bombs, no matter what method, is like making pancakes. The first couple are usually the roughest. With a little practice, Kelsey and Lisa promise that it’s easy to get the knack of it after a few tries. To lead the way is Laura Mae with Laura Maes Cakes and Treasures out of Vernon Center. She visited the Kato Living studio to drop the bomb on how it’s done!

