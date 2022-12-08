The Kern bridge, dating back to 1873, is on Mankato’s community investment plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Historic Kern bridge is set to be re-installed in Mankato.

The cost to re-install the historic bridge, which dates back to 1873, is $3.8 million.

The Federal government is covering 80 percent of the cost of the cost. The city of Mankato will cover $900,000 of the cost.

The bridge will connect Sibley Park to the Land of Memories Park, and will connect trails from Mankato to Faribault.

The bridge will be required to meet ADA standers, and also maintain its historical context. Railings and decking will be added to the bridge.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.