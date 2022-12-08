Your Photos
A Mankato quilting guild handed out homemade quilts for veterans today

By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Deep Valley Quilters meets once a month to encourage the art of quilting and to sew for local service members.

Today, 12 veterans received quilts from the group, with the help of the Minnesota Valley Action Council for veterans.

5 of the 12 members came in-person to pick up their quilts.

The Deep Valley Quilters say one quilt takes about 30 hours to complete.

