Maverick Insider: MSU is undefeated on the hardwood

By Mary Rominger and Rob Clark
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 9 Minnesota State men’s basketball team (9-0) is off to a strong, undefeated, start to the season, entering their third NSIC match up thus far against Augustana on Friday. On this week’s Maverick Insider, the head coach of the program Matt Margenthaler joins Sports Director Rob Clark to discuss how MSU rose to being a top-ten team in the nation after being projected to finish 7th in the NSIC Preseason Poll.

Later in the show, Mike Hastings, head coach of the No. 16 MSU men’s hockey team, sits down with Mary Rominger to break down what went right and what went wrong in the Mavericks’ winless weekend against Ferris State, as well as preview the team’s upcoming road series against the CCHA’s top team, Bowling Green.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

