Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Officials: 12-year-old falsely reported active shooter at middle school

12-year-old charged for fake active shooter report at Holly Shelter Middle School
By WECT Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina have charged a 12-year-old student Wednesday for falsely reporting an active shooter at his middle school.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the boy called 911 shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday to report an active shooter at Holly Shelter Middle School in Wilmington.

Officers responded to the school and said they found no evidence of an active shooter after clearing the campus.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to WECT that the boy is a student at Holly Shelter Middle School.

He was charged with false report concerning mass violence on education property.

The New Hanover sheriff said he was thankful there was no actual threat, but false reports will not be tolerated by authorities.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The money for the Central States Pension Fund is the largest amount of federal aid...
Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019 file photo, Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former...
Michael Flynn testifies in Georgia election probe
Ray J. Garcia leaves the Federal Courthouse in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Garcia,...
Ex-prison warden convicted of sexually abusing inmates
The Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, June 13,...
FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger
The 9-week-old girl is expected to make a full recovery.
Blessing in disguise: State trooper saves infant’s life during traffic stop for speeding