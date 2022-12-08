Your Photos
Officials: Driver of semi truck hits traffic flagger, knocks him over guardrail

Catlin Bish was charged with hit and run resulting in serious injury. (SOURCE: WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) - A man driving a tractor trailer was charged after West Virginia police said he hit a traffic flagger and attempted to flee the scene.

Police in Weston said 29-year-old Catlin Bish was driving the truck when he approached a vehicle being loaded onto a flatbed in the opposite lane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.

Bish was traveling on the northbound lane of the highway when he hit a man who was flagging traffic for the flatbed and threw him over the guardrail, police said. Authorities said he then continued on the highway for several miles.

Troopers said the 29-year-old eventually pulled into a truck stop where the owner of the flatbed was able to find him.

Police said that when Bish encountered the flatbed owner, he put his hands up and said he was “not going to run anymore.”

WDTV reports the flagger hit by the truck was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Bish was charged with hit and run resulting in serious injury. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

