Quick Hits: Mavericks gear up for weekend action as holiday break nears

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 16 Minnesota State men’s hockey team (8-7-1) is on the road this weekend for a two-game series with CCHA-rival Bowling Green after suffering a rare sweep to Ferris State last weekend. The Mavericks and Falcons drop the puck in Ohio at 7:07 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Back in Mankato, the MSU women’s hockey program (7-9) is gearing up for a challenge on home ice with No. 2 Wisconsin in town. The purple and gold and Badgers drop the puck at 6 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.

On this week’s Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, Mary Rominger and Sports Director Rob Clark breakdown the action ahead for both teams.

