SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight into Friday morning. 3 to 5 inches of snow is likely south of US Highway 14, with 1 to 3 inches along and north of US 14. The Mankato area will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Accumulation amounts will gradually decrease to the north. There could be a few pockets of 5 to 6 or more inches along the I-90 corridor. Snow will move into far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa late this afternoon and continue northeastward into south-central Minnesota this evening. Snow will end from west to east on Friday. It will not be windy over the next several days, so blowing snow will not be an issue. We are keeping an eye on a small system that will bring freezing drizzle and light snow on Saturday. After a break on Sunday, we are getting ready for a very large system that will impact much of the upper Midwest from late Monday through Thursday. This system will bring a significant amount of moisture and will have the potential to produce rain, freezing rain and snow. It’s still too early to get specific, but next week will be messy.

We have made a couple of tweaks to the forecast in regards to the snow tonight. First, the system has slowed a bit and the snow won’t get started in Mankato until this evening. Second, our forecast models have backed off on the warm air and I think there will be less freezing rain and freezing drizzle and that means more snow. Therefore, we have increased the snow forecast slightly. We will continue to update the timing as the system develops and moves into the region. The snow will end by late Friday morning, but there will still be some areas of light freezing drizzle at times throughout the day Friday.

Our next little system will bring light snow and freezing drizzle Saturday. This will have an impact on travel Saturday morning, but impacts will be reduced as temperatures warm and the ice melts on Saturday afternoon. High temps will climb into the mid 30s Saturday. We will get a brief break from the active weather on Sunday.

We are tracking a very large system that will impact a good chunk of the upper Midwest for much of next week. This system is impressive in that it contains a significant amount of moisture for a December storm. For our area, I think that a good chunk of that moisture will come in the form of rain, especially on Tuesday. But there is also the potential for freezing rain and measurable snow. Locations to the north and west have the best chance for a significant accumulating snowfall. It’s still very early - too early for specifics - and a lot will change between now and then. Just know that next week will be messy and there will likely be a series of travel impacts. Stay tuned for updates, we will have the very latest as the system develops.

