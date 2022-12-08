Your Photos
Still time to give to Holiday Sharing Tree

Open till Sunday at 5pm.
The Holiday sharing tree needs to fill 400 giving cards by Sunday at 5pm
The Holiday sharing tree needs to fill 400 giving cards by Sunday at 5pm(KEYC News Now)
By Nick Beck
Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

The Holiday sharing tree needs to fill 400 giving cards by Sunday at 5pm.

The deadline may feel a bit earlier this year, because the holiday season is shorter.

Organizers are also allowing those receiving the cards enough time to go out and spend the money on presents, and for some this is their only present.

Donors can also remain anonymous.

Liz Thiesse, Project Manager said “On our website at holidaysharingtree.org there is a way that someone can make a donation through PayPal and then we have volunteers that will go and get those gift cards to fill those needs.”

Although people still may not have finished their own holiday shopping, the suggested giving amount is twenty dollars for each of the giving cards.

